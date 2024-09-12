JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.93.

JD stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of JD.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after buying an additional 129,763 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in JD.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in JD.com by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

