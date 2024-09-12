Jeffrey D. Symes Sells 5,997 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,502,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 825,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $14,306,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

