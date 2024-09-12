Jeffrey D. Symes Sells 5,997 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CUZ stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.84.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,502,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 825,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $14,306,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
