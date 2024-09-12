Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Trading Up 5.2%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 40,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,403,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Jeffs' Brands Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jeffs' Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Jeffs' Brands Company Profile

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

See Also

