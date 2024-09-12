JMP Securities Increases Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $20.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s previous close.

TERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,354 shares of company stock worth $729,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 469,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 578,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 664,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

