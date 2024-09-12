John Daunt Sells 7,403 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares in the company, valued at $920,749.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $668.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

