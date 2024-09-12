Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $604,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 108,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $396.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

