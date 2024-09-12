Jonathan David Sawatzky Sells 2,600 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

MFI opened at C$21.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.15 and a 12-month high of C$28.33.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.4796531 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

