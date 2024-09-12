Joule Financial LLC Has $832,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 22,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 13,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

