JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $828.23 million, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

