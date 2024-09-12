JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

