Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.25. Kamada shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 29,087 shares trading hands.

KMDA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $302.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Kamada had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 1,956.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 690,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

