Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kenvue by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 223,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 0.2 %

KVUE stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

View Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.