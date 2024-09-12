Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.00

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 2216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.88.

Kerry Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

