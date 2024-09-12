Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $18.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

