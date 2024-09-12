Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $25.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.30.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.