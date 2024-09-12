Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRYS. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 7.5 %

KRYS opened at $198.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,976,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

