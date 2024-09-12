Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,004.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $122.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

