Kye Chen Sells 16,187 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $189,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of GRND opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 234.28% and a negative net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindr by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 189,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Grindr by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 64,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRND. TD Cowen upped their target price on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Stories

