Kye Chen Sells 16,187 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $189,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Grindr Stock Performance
Shares of GRND opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.35.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 234.28% and a negative net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRND. TD Cowen upped their target price on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
