LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.52 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.