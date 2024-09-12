Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $217,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Lantheus by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 640,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,462,000 after buying an additional 139,647 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Lantheus stock opened at $101.95 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

