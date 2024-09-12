Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 447 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $468.62 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.