Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 327,759 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Amcor Stock Down 1.2 %

AMCR opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

