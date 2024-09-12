Lantz Financial LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 25,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $800.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $908.78 and a 200-day moving average of $947.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $315.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

