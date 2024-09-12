Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in BCE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in BCE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.58.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

