Larry A. Jobe Sells 16,288 Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $126,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

