LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

