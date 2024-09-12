LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

LCNB stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $219.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 70.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

