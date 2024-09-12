LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
LCNB Stock Performance
LCNB stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $219.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LCNB
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.