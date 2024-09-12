Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on PureTech Health plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for PureTech Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the company will earn ($4.27) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PureTech Health’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Separately, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on PureTech Health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PRTC opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

