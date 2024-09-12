Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 231.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $432.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.