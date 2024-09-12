LGT Group Foundation Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 667.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,195 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.