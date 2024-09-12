LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 108,190 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

MSFT stock opened at $423.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.91 and a 200-day moving average of $423.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

