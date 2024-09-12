Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $412.76

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €412.76 ($453.58) and traded as high as €421.80 ($463.52). Linde shares last traded at €420.80 ($462.42), with a volume of 33,436 shares changing hands.

Linde Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €412.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €412.76.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

