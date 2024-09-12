Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LOBO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 17th

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 17th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its IPO on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Lobo EV Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

LOBO opened at 1.90 on Thursday. Lobo EV Technologies has a 1-year low of 1.75 and a 1-year high of 5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

