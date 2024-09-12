Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBPH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.