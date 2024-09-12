Longitude Cayman Ltd. Acquires 17,700 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $451,910,522. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 8.1 %

NVDA opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.