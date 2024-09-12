Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 134.99% from the stock’s current price.
Lords Group Trading Stock Performance
Shares of LON LORD opened at GBX 38.30 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.07. Lords Group Trading has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.53 million, a PE ratio of 3,830.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Lords Group Trading Company Profile
