Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 134.99% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON LORD opened at GBX 38.30 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.07. Lords Group Trading has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.53 million, a PE ratio of 3,830.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

