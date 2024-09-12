L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. L’Oréal has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

