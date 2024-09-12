Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,895 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Willdan Group worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 168.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $513.16 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.40. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. StockNews.com raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $195,274.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $195,274.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,336 shares of company stock worth $6,968,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

See Also

