Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 465,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $81,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $15,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

