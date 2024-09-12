Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PC Connection worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 15,593.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $69.94 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $736.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,079,157.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,354.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

