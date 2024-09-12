Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,368,000 after buying an additional 1,628,183 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSFE opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paysafe

Paysafe Profile

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.