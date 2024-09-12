Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLW. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

CLW stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $466.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

