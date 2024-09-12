Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 276.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $236,872. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

