Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in REX American Resources by 146.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,946,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in REX American Resources by 396.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

