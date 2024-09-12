Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $815,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

