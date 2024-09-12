Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

