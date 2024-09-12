Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 492 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,622,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 184,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.45 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

