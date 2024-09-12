Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,739 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5 %

NDAQ stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

