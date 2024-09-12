Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $24,160,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $707,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,421 shares of company stock worth $1,567,354 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Stock Up 3.2 %

CARG opened at $27.34 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.35.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

