Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SFL worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SFL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after acquiring an additional 226,432 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SFL by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.67.

SFL Announces Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

